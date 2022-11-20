Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry greet each other at the COP27 UN Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Photo: AP
COP 27: China and US held ‘constructive’ climate talks with more to follow, Beijing’s envoy says
- Climate ambassadors Xie Zhenhua and John Kerry meet at the UN-led global summit in Egypt as bilateral talks resume following rift over Taiwan
- COP27 closes with historic agreement on ‘loss and damage’ fund for poorer countries, but finer details remain up in the air
