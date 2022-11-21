Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan travelled to Indonesia and Thailand last week. Photo: EPA-EFE
Peng Liyuan
Peng Liyuan joins diplomatic whirl in first overseas trip since coronavirus pandemic began

  • Peng accompanied her husband, President Xi Jinping, to Indonesia and Thailand for last week’s G20 and Apec summits
  • She attended events held alongside those meetings in what was seen as an effort to show a more friendly side of China

Stella Chen
Updated: 10:51pm, 21 Nov, 2022

