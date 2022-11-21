Taiwan and Lithuania’s agreement to open representative offices infuriated Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

Lithuania’s new office in Taiwan not a de facto embassy, Taipei says

  • Foreign Minister Joseph Wu tells lawmakers it’s a trade office with no consular or political functions
  • It was officially opened by the Baltic state’s economy and innovation ministry two weeks ago

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 9:12pm, 21 Nov, 2022

