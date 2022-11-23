China has promised to deepen its cooperation with law enforcement in the Pacific Islands following a meeting with senior police officers and diplomats in the region. Tuesday’s video meeting – on the theme of “Ministerial Dialogue on Police Capacity Building and Cooperation” – was the first of its kind and intended to “establish a more friendly cooperative relationship, form a more efficient cooperation method, and enhance professional law enforcement capabilities”, according to Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily. The meeting was co-hosted by Wang Xiaohong, China’s public security minister, and Anthony Veke, the Solomon Islands’ police minister, and attended by police chiefs from Fiji, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Tonga and Papua New Guinea. “China is willing to work with all parties to jointly cultivate this mechanism of ministerial dialogue, create a sound security environment for the prosperity and stable development of all countries, and contribute to deepening the relationships between China and the Pacific Island countries,” People’s Daily said. The meeting was held amid rising strategic tensions in the region between Beijing and Australia and New Zealand. As US and China vie for Asia-Pacific sway, France warns against divided world Both countries had urged the island nations to refrain from sending senior ministers, some of whom later pulled out, according to a report by the Australian broadcaster ABC, which cited an anonymous source from a Pacific Island government. Canberra, which is competing with Beijing for regional influence, hosted a meeting for South Pacific defence ministers last month. Without explicitly naming China, Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said the region was “increasingly facing both traditional and nontraditional threats to our shared security”. The Solomon Islands, which did not attend the event, caused concern among the Australians, New Zealanders and Americans by signing a security agreement with China , which allows the government to request police or military personnel from Beijing to maintain social order or help with disaster relief. Chinese naval ships will also be permitted to dock for resupply and crew transfers. Solomon Islands officials have said that the pact has “solely domestic applications” and that “ there would be no [Chinese] military base , no long-term presence and no power projection capability” as a result of the agreement. Marles recently hinted at an “ambitious” security treaty with Papua New Guinea that will increase collaboration between the two countries’ armed forces. China aid to Pacific nations plunged as Australia’s spending soared: report China has been working to strengthen security cooperation with many Pacific nations in recent years, with President Xi Jinping pledging to help developing countries to build their police capacity in an address to Interpol’s general assembly in 2017. The public security ministry has since held over 20 training sessions for Pacific island law enforcement agencies, involving around 500 officers.