Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the start of their meeting, on the sidelines of the Apec forum on Thursday November 17, in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: Kyodo
China and Japan agree to move on maritime dialogue and military hotline days after Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida meet
- Chinese and Japanese officials pledged to ‘earnestly implement’ agreement reached by the two countries’ leaders at their meeting on Apec sidelines
- Virtual meeting addressed maritime and territorial disputes and agreed to cooperate on a defence hotline and joint action on cross-border crime
