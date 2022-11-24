After the US midterms, Chinese experts say bilateral relations between China and the US will remain turbulent and unpredictable. Photo: AP
‘Cold but peaceful’: Chinese experts predict future of US-China relations
- After the US midterms, some analysts say bilateral relations between the two rivals will remain turbulent and unpredictable
- Cooperation will take a back seat to competition between Washington and Beijing, American studies seminar hears
