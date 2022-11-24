Chinese President Xi Jinping with Laos’ then prime minister Thongloun Sisoulith at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in January 2020. Photo: AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping to welcome Laos counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith on state visit next week

  • President Thongloun Sisoulith will be the third Asean head of state to visit China this year, as Xi resumes in-person talks after a pandemic pause
  • Landlocked Laos, one of the world’s least developed economies, has been a staunch regional backer of China but debt concerns are mounting

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo in Washington

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Nov, 2022

