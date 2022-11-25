EU institutions will sit down on Monday to begin drafting a final version of an anti-coercion trade instrument. Photo: Shutterstock
EU faces scrap over control of tool to counter China’s economic coercion
- European Council accused of attempted power grab by lawmakers in its proposal for the new trade weapon
- Three meetings are planned before Christmas to begin thrashing out the final text of the hotly anticipated instrument
