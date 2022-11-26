US Vice-President Kamala Harris delivers a speech on board a Philippine Coast Guard ship during a visit to the island of Palawan on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s response to US VP’s Philippines trip not a sign of compromise, analysts say
- Beijing reacts with restraint after US vice-president travels to Philippine island of Palawan near disputed South China Sea waters
- While Beijing might be attempting to stabilise ties with Washington, it will not back down on regional claims, observers say
