While more China-US exchanges are expected next year, China needs to be ready to compete with the US in the long run, according to a top Chinese expert who was part of a recent semi-official diplomatic visit to the United States. Wu Xinbo , who heads Fudan University’s Centre for American Studies, drew that conclusion after the nine-day visit by a Chinese delegation that also included former Chinese ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai, former commerce minister Chen Deming, and the deputy dean of the People’s Liberation Army’s National Defence University, Major General Tang Yongsheng. “We have to be prepared to compete with the US, this is not avoidable,” he said. “It’s not because we want to compete with the US to be the first in the world, it’s because the US has shown a significant change in policy towards China, and we have to compete if we want to protect our core interests. “[US President Joe] Biden’s policies towards China are very clear, they will not change in their course of cutting off China from US technology.” The Chinese delegation went to the US under the auspices of the Chinese People’s Institute for Foreign Affairs, Beijing’s backchannel diplomacy body, and its visit coincided with the first in-person meeting between President Xi Jinping and Biden as heads of state in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14. To mend Sino-US relations, nothing can beat face-to-face interaction Following that meeting, the US and China both confirmed that preparations were being made for US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit China early next year. Wu said Blinken’s deputy, Wendy Sherman, was likely to visit China soon. “We can expect more dialogues next year than this year between the two countries,” he said. “Whether this will mean any significant changes is another thing.” Wu said he had seen one obvious change in US policies towards China on the latest trip when compared to a visit in 2019. “The policies hostile to China are bipartisan,” he said. “The new generation of China hands in the US are people who see China as a competitor. They now study China to win, like when they were studying about the Soviet Union.” Asked if talking to “old friends” of China such as Maurice Greenberg, 97, and Henry Kissinger, 99 – who have been labelled “Panda huggers” by some in Washington – was meaningful when their voices were increasingly being sidelined in the policymaking arena, Wu agreed that their influence was “dropping significantly”. “But we still need to keep talking to them, and show our mutual support to each other and make our voices heard,” he said. With a new generation of China hands likely to be making US policy in the future, Wu said the current policy of competing with China would have lingering effects and was unlikely to change irrespective of who became US president in 2024. Beijing has said the US should not “exclude, contain and suppress China under the banner of competition”. Yet, its global ambitions have come under increased international scrutiny as its security presence in the Indo-Pacific region grows and it flexes its military muscles in the Taiwan Strait. Henry Kissinger sees ray of hope on the China-US front Washington, meanwhile, has said the US will compete with, collaborate with and confront China as needed. It has stepped up efforts to vastly expand its campaign to deny advanced semiconductors and other critical technologies to China, including moves to ban US nationals from working for companies involved in those sectors in China.