Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec forum in Bangkok. Photo: AP
China sends coastguard ships near disputed Diaoyus days after maritime talks with Japan
- Both sides say Chinese patrol sailed in waters off the Diaoyu Islands, claimed by Japan as the Senkakus
- Japan lodges formal protest over the sailings, reportedly the 32nd this year, after talks on Tuesday to set up a bilateral mechanism on maritime affairs
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Apec forum in Bangkok. Photo: AP