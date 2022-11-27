The US and its allies have urged China to help end North Korea’s nuclear programme. Photo: KCNA
North Korea
China /  Diplomacy

To North Korea, from China: put fresh focus on regional peace

  • Xi Jinping says in letter that he will work with Kim Jong-un for stability and development
  • Correspondence is first between two leaders since Biden urged Xi to help stop Pyongyang’s nuclear activities

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 2:00am, 27 Nov, 2022

