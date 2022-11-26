Taiwan’s Kuomintang swept to a landslide victory in Saturday’s local elections, results that observers said would aid the main opposition party in the presidential poll in a little more than a year. President Tsai Ing-wen, who is also the head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, offered her resignation as the DPP chief to take responsibility for the electoral setback. “We humbly accept the election results … and admit that we failed to move the voters and work hard to meet the expectations of the public,” Tsai said. Preliminary results showed the KMT took four the six key municipalities, including capital Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan in the north and Taichung in central Taiwan. The KMT had set its sights on both Taipei and Taoyuan, saying wins there would be major victories.