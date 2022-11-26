A voter casts his ballot in a local election at a polling station in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Saturday. Photo: Kyodo
breaking | KMT wins big in Taiwan’s local government elections

  • Tsai Ing-wen offers to resign as head of the ruling DPP
  • Early results indicate the main opposition party has won four of six key municipalities

Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 10:07pm, 26 Nov, 2022

