Igor Morgulov, Moscow’s new ambassador to China, meets Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China-Russia relations
China /  Diplomacy

Russia’s envoy to China vows to fight ‘unipolar hegemony’ in first meeting with Wang Yi

  • Ambassador Igor Morgulov tells Chinese foreign minister the friendship between the countries can ‘overcome any challenge’
  • Moscow and Beijing promote the narrative that they stand for multipolar world in contrast to US-led global order

Jack Lau

Updated: 3:00pm, 28 Nov, 2022

