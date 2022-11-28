Igor Morgulov, Moscow’s new ambassador to China, meets Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Russia’s envoy to China vows to fight ‘unipolar hegemony’ in first meeting with Wang Yi
- Ambassador Igor Morgulov tells Chinese foreign minister the friendship between the countries can ‘overcome any challenge’
- Moscow and Beijing promote the narrative that they stand for multipolar world in contrast to US-led global order
