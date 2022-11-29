China protests over Canada’s ‘biased’ Indo-Pacific strategy

China has protested against Canada’s newly issued Indo-Pacific strategy , accusing Ottawa of being biased and exaggerating confrontation in the document. In the long-awaited strategy released on Sunday, Canada describes China as “an increasingly disruptive global power” and outlines plans to spend C$2.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) to boost military and cybersecurity in the region. The Chinese foreign ministry said it was firmly opposed to the document and had made serious representations to the Canadian side. “Canada’s strategy on China is full of ideological bias, exaggerating and hyping up the so-called China threat and making groundless accusations and attacks against China,” ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said. Zhao said China adhered to peaceful development and would “never seek hegemony and never engage in expansion”. In the 26-page document, Canada takes aim at many Chinese activities and policies, including those related to the South China Sea, forced labour and human rights in Xinjiang. In addition, it criticises the “arbitrary application of Chinese laws” to Canadians – seen as a reference to the “two Michaels” cases – saying the activities “erode the existing rules-based international order”, undermining Canadian interests. It also says Canada will continue to advocate for the human rights of Uygurs, Tibetans and other religious and ethnic minorities, “stand with … with the people of Hong Kong, who are faced with China’s imposition of the national security law ”, and work with partners to push China back from changing the status quo of Taiwan and as well as the East and South China seas. Zhao said the affairs of Taiwan , Xinjiang and Hong Kong were purely internal affairs of China, and Beijing “can never allow external forces to make indiscreet remarks or criticisms about them”. The strategy also said the Canadian government would tighten foreign investment rules to protect intellectual property and prevent Chinese state-owned enterprises from taking over critical mineral supplies. But it would still cooperate with Beijing to address some of the “world’s existential pressures”, including climate change, global health and nuclear proliferation. Zhao said if the Canadian government really wanted to improve bilateral ties, they should be true to their word. “The Canadian side should be consistent in its words and actions, show sincerity and goodwill, uphold the spirit of seeking common ground while reserving differences, pursue a rational and pragmatic policy towards China, and put its commitments into practice through actions.”