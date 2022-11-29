Chinese Premier Li Keqiang addresses business leaders from Japan and China via video link on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China-Japan relations
China /  Diplomacy

China seeks economic cooperation with Japan, welcomes investment, Li Keqiang says

  • In speech to business leaders, Chinese premier stresses role of respect, equal treatment and ‘sound and stable’ ties in regional development
  • The comments echo pledge made by Chinese president and Japanese prime minister following their meeting on the sidelines of the Apec summit

Kawala Xie
Updated: 4:47pm, 29 Nov, 2022

