Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front, and Chinese President Xi Jinping lead countries keen to engage with the region over Indian Ocean development and conservation. Photo: AP Photo
China looks to play key role in Indian Ocean development as New Delhi is snubbed for marine protection meeting
- Virtual meeting hosted by a Chinese development agency addressed protection of the marine environment, the climate crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic
- Forum attended by 17 countries could be viewed as attempt to develop alternative grouping, like the Quad, says scholar
