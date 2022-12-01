European Council President Charles Michel meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China-EU relations: Xi meets European Council President, pledges supply chain cooperation
- Chinese president also supports EU’s mediation role in Russia’s war in Ukraine during meeting with Charles Michel
- Michel raises Taiwan and China’s human rights record during three hour discussion in Beijing
