The CICA summit in October, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of host nation Kazakhstan, pledged to transform the group into an internationally recognised regional security organisation. Photo: AFP
The CICA summit in October, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of host nation Kazakhstan, pledged to transform the group into an internationally recognised regional security organisation. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
China /  Diplomacy

China hosts Asia security group’s talks on building regional influence

  • CICA experts and officials meet in Shanghai to move forward on pledge to transform the grouping into an international organisation
  • Speakers urge unity among the 28 member countries on issues affecting the region, including Afghanistan

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 4:30pm, 2 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The CICA summit in October, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of host nation Kazakhstan, pledged to transform the group into an internationally recognised regional security organisation. Photo: AFP
The CICA summit in October, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of host nation Kazakhstan, pledged to transform the group into an internationally recognised regional security organisation. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE