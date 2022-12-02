The CICA summit in October, where Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, president of host nation Kazakhstan, pledged to transform the group into an internationally recognised regional security organisation. Photo: AFP
China hosts Asia security group’s talks on building regional influence
- CICA experts and officials meet in Shanghai to move forward on pledge to transform the grouping into an international organisation
- Speakers urge unity among the 28 member countries on issues affecting the region, including Afghanistan
