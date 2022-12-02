Then-president Jiang Zemin meets Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, London in 1999. Britain’s ambassador to China noted that both Jiang and the queen, who died in September, were born in 1926. Photo: AP
Britain, US, India send condolences over death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin
- American envoy says Jiang worked to advance US-China ties at a ‘consequential time while managing our differences’
- A state funeral will be held in Beijing on Tuesday for Jiang, who was Communist Party chief from 1989 to 2002
