Fresh avocados from Kenya wait to be transported to the Chinese market. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s moves to balance African trade are being driven by a taste for avocado
- The avocado has caught on among the Chinese middle-class, good news for Beijing’s aims to import US$300 billion in African farm produce by 2025
- Tanzania has joined Kenya in exporting the super fruit to China, with South Africa also looking for market access
