French President Emmanuel Macron is in Washington for the first state visit of Joe Biden’s presidency. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Beijing reacts to Biden and Macron’s statement on ‘China’s challenge’ to international order

  • Chinese foreign ministry tells United States and France not to ‘make an issue of China’
  • Comments come after US President and French counterpart mention ‘concerns’ about Taiwan and human rights

Seong Hyeon Choi
Updated: 8:05pm, 2 Dec, 2022

