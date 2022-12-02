Protests were staged in Beijing and other major cities last weekend. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping believes ‘frustrated students’ are behind Covid protests, EU officials say
- European officials say Xi’s comments during a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel may signal he is ready to loosen controls further
- The Chinese leader is also reported to have said that the dominant Omicron strain is ‘less lethal’, but expressed concern about vaccinating the elderly
Protests were staged in Beijing and other major cities last weekend. Photo: Reuters