Mass production at TSMC’s semiconductor fabrication facility in Arizona is expected to start in 2024. Illustration: TSMC
Taiwan
China /  Diplomacy

US, Japan bases of Taiwan chip giant TSMC spark worries over island’s No 1 status on semiconductors

  • TSMC’s US$12 billion Arizona plant and US$7 billion Sony joint venture in Kyushu have prompted fears over the hollowing out of Taiwan’s chip industry
  • Analysts support moving some operations overseas to protect global supply chains from cross-strait risks and fallout of the US-China tech war

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00pm, 4 Dec, 2022

