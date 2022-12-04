Mass production at TSMC’s semiconductor fabrication facility in Arizona is expected to start in 2024. Illustration: TSMC
US, Japan bases of Taiwan chip giant TSMC spark worries over island’s No 1 status on semiconductors
- TSMC’s US$12 billion Arizona plant and US$7 billion Sony joint venture in Kyushu have prompted fears over the hollowing out of Taiwan’s chip industry
- Analysts support moving some operations overseas to protect global supply chains from cross-strait risks and fallout of the US-China tech war
Mass production at TSMC’s semiconductor fabrication facility in Arizona is expected to start in 2024. Illustration: TSMC