From Zhejiang to Hunan, Chinese provinces are taking the reins of trade with Africa

  • Some Chinese regions have a long record of involvement with the continent and their companies are investing billions in commercial projects
  • But the priority is still to make a profit, analysts say

Jevans Nyabiage
Updated: 4:00pm, 4 Dec, 2022

