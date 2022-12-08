Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Xinhua
US-China relations
China /  Diplomacy

Is the US row with Saudi Arabia driving Riyadh into the arms of China?

  • Analysts say Chinese weapons sales to the Middle East kingdom are on the rise, but will probably not include big ticket items for now
  • While some say Washington anger with Riyadh is behind the push, others say China’s cheaper, reliable arms would be attractive, regardless

Kawala Xie
Kawala Xie

Updated: 6:00am, 8 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese-made unmanned aerial vehicles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE