After an extensive study, researchers say they have “growing concerns” about harm to marine habitats and local communities from China’s overseas infrastructure investments. Photo: Reuters
After an extensive study, researchers say they have “growing concerns” about harm to marine habitats and local communities from China’s overseas infrastructure investments. Photo: Reuters
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

China’s infrastructure loans are putting overseas marine habitats and locals at risk, study warns

  • Researchers have ‘growing concerns’ about harm to marine habitats, local communities from Chinese investments
  • Better oversight needed for China’s infrastructure lending to mitigate impacts on host countries, study says

Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 1:15am, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
After an extensive study, researchers say they have “growing concerns” about harm to marine habitats and local communities from China’s overseas infrastructure investments. Photo: Reuters
After an extensive study, researchers say they have “growing concerns” about harm to marine habitats and local communities from China’s overseas infrastructure investments. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE