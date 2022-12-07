After an extensive study, researchers say they have “growing concerns” about harm to marine habitats and local communities from China’s overseas infrastructure investments. Photo: Reuters
China’s infrastructure loans are putting overseas marine habitats and locals at risk, study warns
- Researchers have ‘growing concerns’ about harm to marine habitats, local communities from Chinese investments
- Better oversight needed for China’s infrastructure lending to mitigate impacts on host countries, study says
