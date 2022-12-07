German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on November 4. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on November 4. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

German chancellor warns West against isolating China

  • Olaf Scholz, in an essay in Foreign Affairs magazine, cautions that ‘China’s rise does not warrant isolating Beijing or curbing cooperation’
  • Scholz bolsters support for democracies around the world but says ‘dialogue and cooperation must extend beyond the democratic comfort zone’

Finbarr Bermingham
Finbarr Bermingham in Brussels

Updated: 2:39am, 7 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on November 4. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on November 4. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE