China’s President Xi Jinping and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, pictured in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AFP
Xi heads to Riyadh in boost for China’s ties with the Middle East
- While US relations with Saudi Arabia are at an all-time low, Beijing is looking to deepen cooperation in the region on all fronts
- The Chinese president will attend two summits with Arab countries and the Gulf states during his first visit to the kingdom since 2016
