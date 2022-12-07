The European Union is to push on to the panel stage of two World Trade Organization suits against China, after failing to resolve the issues during bilateral talks. The first case is a high-profile spat with China over alleged economic coercion of Lithuania, whose exporters found themselves frozen from the Chinese market late last year. There was vigorous debate in the bloc’s trade department over whether to progress to a dispute panel in the Lithuania-focused case. “Our preference was to solve these two significant and systemic cases in a consultation process and we have invested a considerable amount of time in doing so. However, this was to no avail. We are therefore left with no choice but to request the establishment of these WTO panels,” said Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU’s Commissioner for Trade. Top US-China panel urges halt to normal trade relations if no WTO compliance The case centres on an alleged unofficial trade embargo following the opening of a controversially named Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius. China regards Taiwan as part of its territory, and was infuriated by what it claimed was a breach of its sovereignty. The EU insists that the office is consistent with its own one China policy. In the second dispute, the EU claims China is using domestic courts to undermine intellectual property laws, thereby allowing Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi and other telecoms giants to secure cut-price technology licences. After the office opened in Vilnius, Lithuanian exporters complained that their goods were frozen out of the Chinese market, with Chinese customs data showing near evisceration of the trade in the following months. The EU trade department’s powerful, conservative legal team had been reluctant to bring any case when it is not sure it can win, and was deterred because the unofficial boycott does not fit neatly within existing WTO rules. There was also reluctance from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s office, who was not keen to worsen ties with China, sources said. But senior officials argued that such a case is inherently geopolitical , and that it should not be considered on technical grounds alone. They said that if Brussels did not plough on with the case after it generated such media attention, it would “look weak”. The case was also complicated by reluctance among businesses to give evidence on the record, a requirement for evidence presented to the WTO tribunal in Geneva, according to EU trade sources. Another wrinkle – the unofficial embargo is porous: more Lithuanian goods have been getting through Chinese customs at times this year, even if the overall value of shipments is a fraction of the levels a year earlier. According to Chinese customs statistics, imports from Lithuania dropped by 81.4 per cent in the first 10 months of 2022, compared with a year earlier. China has denied that there is a government-backed embargo, telling EU officials that its importers were simply patriotic and did not want to buy from a country that questioned Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan. China silent on date for EU trade talks despite summit pledge The case has breathed life into the EU’s planned anti-coercion instrument, a tool that would allow it to hit back proportionately against such behaviour, but of which some EU states held a dim view before this episode. The second cases revolves around decisions by Chinese courts, known as “anti-suit injunctions”, preventing companies with hi-tech patents from “effectively protecting their technologies in non-Chinese courts, including EU courts”, the EU said. The bloc said Beijing is using new legal mechanisms to prevent international companies from suing Chinese counterparts in foreign courts for their use of technology without licences or permission. Firms that have made complaints – including Sharp, Ericsson and Nokia – have been threatened with daily fines of €130,000 (US$148,000) or criminal charges, meaning executives could be jailed in China for non-compliance, according to the EU. Brussels officials say Chinese firms such as Huawei , Xiaomi, ZTE and Oppo had taken advantage of these injunctions – which were ushered in by a Chinese supreme court ruling in August 2020 and subsequently approved by the National People’s Congress – to cut their licensing fees in half. The EU sees it as part of an overall Chinese strategy to transfer technology for 3G, 4G and 5G to China for a reduced fee, but also to set global rules governing intellectual property protection. The WTO Dispute Settlement Body will discuss the EU’s request at its next meeting on December 20. China can oppose the establishment of a panel once, but it would then be automatically formed after the next meeting of the body in January.