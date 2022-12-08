The Biden administration announced that the US will sell plane parts to Taiwan to support its fleet of F-16 fighters and other US-supplied weapons systems. Photo: AFP
US-China ties face new test as Washington plans to boost arms sales to Taipei
- White House announces island will buy aircraft parts and other equipment worth US$425 million while Congress prepares to approve military aid
- Beijing says the deals are harmful to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait and send the wrong signal to separatists
The Biden administration announced that the US will sell plane parts to Taiwan to support its fleet of F-16 fighters and other US-supplied weapons systems. Photo: AFP