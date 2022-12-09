The site of a lithium mine in the Atacama desert, Chile. Photo: Reuters
EU strikes lithium deal with Chile in bid to beat China to precious, vast reserves
- Upgrade to 2002 trade deal will see Chile make exports to the EU restrictions-free and narrow the scope of its ‘dual pricing policy’ for local firms
- Brussels has been pushing to reduce reliance on China for critical minerals like lithium that are key to its green transition goals for 2030
