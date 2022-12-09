Pyongyang has fired 63 ballistic missiles this year, including eight intercontinental ballistic missiles. The most recent landed about 200km (124 miles) west of the Japanese shore in Hokkaido, according to Japanese officials. Photo: Korean Central News Agency via AP
China and US officials meet over North Korea ballistic missile launches Washington deems violations
- White House says special representatives from China and US discussed Pyongyang’s ‘increasingly destabilising and escalatory behaviour’
- US understands proximity to both Russia and North Korea is China’s unique advantage, says professor
