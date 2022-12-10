Wu Yingjie, party secretary of Tibet, takes a question from a journalist during a meeting of the Tibet delegation at the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2019. Photo: AFP
Wu Yingjie, party secretary of Tibet, takes a question from a journalist during a meeting of the Tibet delegation at the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2019. Photo: AFP
US slaps sanctions on Chinese officials over Tibet rights

  • The move targets senior officials Wu Yingjie, China’s boss in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, China’s police chief in the region since 2018
  • The decision comes despite a relative easing of tensions between the superpowers after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met last month in Bali

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:51am, 10 Dec, 2022

