Wu Yingjie, party secretary of Tibet, takes a question from a journalist during a meeting of the Tibet delegation at the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2019. Photo: AFP
US slaps sanctions on Chinese officials over Tibet rights
- The move targets senior officials Wu Yingjie, China’s boss in Tibet from 2016 to 2021, and Zhang Hongbo, China’s police chief in the region since 2018
- The decision comes despite a relative easing of tensions between the superpowers after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met last month in Bali
