US President Joe Biden meets French leader Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington on December 1. Photo: Reuters
After Biden-Macron talks, Beijing has ‘no need to be too worried’, analyst says
- During meeting in Washington, leaders vowed to work together to address ‘China’s challenge’ to the international order
- It comes as the European Union still appears divided over China, and as ties are strained with the United States
US President Joe Biden meets French leader Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington on December 1. Photo: Reuters