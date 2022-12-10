Xi Jinping pictured at the China-Arab states summit in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Xinhua
China pushes to boost role of yuan in global energy markets as Xi Jinping wraps up Saudi Arabia visit
- The Chinese leader promoted the use of the renminbi – a move that could challenge the US dollar’s dominance – during a series of summits with Arab states
- Beijing has also pledged more than US$700 million in development aid and a role in China’s space programme as part of a drive to increase influence in the region
Xi Jinping pictured at the China-Arab states summit in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Xinhua