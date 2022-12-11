China and the EU are at odds over Lithuania and hi-tech licences. Photo: Shutterstock
China fills year-old EU envoy void by naming new ambassador

  • Fu Cong replaces Zhang Ming who left Brussels last year to head the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
  • Beijing and the bloc remain at loggerheads over Lithuania and hi-tech licences

Holly Chik

Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Dec, 2022

