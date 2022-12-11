Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and US President Joe Biden reach out to shake hands before their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on in Bali, Indonesia, on November 14. Photo: AP
Senior US diplomats visit China in wake of Bali talks but little hope of a full thaw
- US State Department says the trip, yet to be confirmed by Beijing, aims to manage bilateral rivalry and ‘explore potential areas of cooperation’
- Concrete outcomes on trade, military and other thorny issues unlikely as both sides focus on core interests, observers say
