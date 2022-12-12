About 60 per cent of the world’s poorest countries are already at high risk of debt distress or already in distress, with China carrying much of the burden and blame in many cases, according to the World Bank. Photo: Shutterstock
China – the reluctant debt relief leader in a debt-distressed world
- China carries much of the burden and blame in many cases of countries in extreme difficulties, the World Bank says
- Beijing must go beyond short-term service relief and lead the way, whether it wants to or not, analyst says
