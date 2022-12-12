North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (centre) and his daughter pose with soldiers involved in the test-firing of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile. Photo: AFP
US, Asian allies go it alone on North Korean sanctions as China, Russia block UN moves

  • China and Russia have vetoed recent resolutions seeking to rein in North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, despite earlier backing similar moves
  • US-China rivalry has increased North Korea’s strategic value for Beijing and caused its swing towards ‘non-compliance’ on UN moves, observer says

Seong Hyeon Choi
Updated: 3:00pm, 13 Dec, 2022

