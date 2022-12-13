Indian Army soldiers are pictured with a Bofors gun positioned at Penga Teng Tso ahead of Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) neighbouring China, in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state in October 2021. Photo: AFP
Indian and Chinese troops clash at disputed border
- Both Indian and Chinese forces suffered minor injuries in the first such skirmish since a deadly incident in June 2020, the Indian army said
- After clashing in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh state, the two sides immediately disengaged, and their commanders met to discuss the issue
