Taliban fighters appear on the rooftop of a hotel building that came under attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: AP
Taliban fighters appear on the rooftop of a hotel building that came under attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: AP
Belt and Road Initiative
China /  Diplomacy

Kabul terror attack ‘may prompt a rethink for Chinese investors’

  • The hotel targeted by Islamic State on Monday is known as the ‘go-to’ place for the many business visitors from China to Afghanistan
  • While Beijing does not formally recognise the Taliban government, millions in Chinese aid has been donated and investment talks initiated

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo and Zhenzhen Liu

Updated: 6:27pm, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taliban fighters appear on the rooftop of a hotel building that came under attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: AP
Taliban fighters appear on the rooftop of a hotel building that came under attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE