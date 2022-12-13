An honour guard waits for the arrival of Senegalese President Macky Sall land at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday ahead of the US-Africa Leaders Summit. Photo: AFP
An honour guard waits for the arrival of Senegalese President Macky Sall land at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday ahead of the US-Africa Leaders Summit. Photo: AFP
China-Africa relations
China /  Diplomacy

Don’t make Africa a China-US battleground, Beijing says in countdown to Washington summit

  • The United States is hosting dozens of leaders from the continent this week – the first of its kind in 8 years
  • American concern about China’s activities in Africa is rising amid claims and denials of debt-trap diplomacy

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 11:26pm, 13 Dec, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An honour guard waits for the arrival of Senegalese President Macky Sall land at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday ahead of the US-Africa Leaders Summit. Photo: AFP
An honour guard waits for the arrival of Senegalese President Macky Sall land at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday ahead of the US-Africa Leaders Summit. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE