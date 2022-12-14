A Chinese company’s corn milling project has sparked controversy among residents of Grand Forks, North Dakota. Photo: Craig Spicer
Chinese agribusiness giant Fufeng gets US federal clearance for controversial North Dakota land sale
- Inter-agency body says it will not block company’s US$700 million corn milling plant in city of Grand Forks
- Residents who object to the project say it is too close to air force base and could be a ‘smokescreen’ for espionage
