Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met virtually with his Hungarian counterpart on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China-EU relations
China /  Diplomacy

With one eye on the EU, China’s foreign minister highlights Hungary ties

  • Wang Yi said he hopes Europe follows Hungary’s lead in dealing with China
  • The senior diplomat met virtually with his Hungarian counterpart on Tuesday

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 4:27pm, 14 Dec, 2022

