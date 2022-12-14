With one eye on the EU, China’s foreign minister highlights Hungary ties

China is hoping European Union member countries will remain “objective and amicable” about its rise, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto. The two diplomats met by video link on Tuesday, three months after an in-person exchange on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. “We hope that the EU and its member states can, like Hungary , see China’s development and revitalisation in an objective and amicable manner, and maintain the theme of friendly cooperation between China and the EU, properly resolving conflicts and differences that arise,” Wang said. “Sustained, sound and steady development” of bilateral relations would serve the common interests of the two nations, he added. The two countries also renewed their commitments to the Belt and Road Initiative , signing an agreement on an intergovernmental cooperation committee. “Hungary was the first European country to sign onto cooperation with the Belt and Road Initiative. The new agreement signed today will construct a new platform and inject new impetus for the high-quality joint construction of the [initiative],” Wang said. The deal comes despite assumptions that the project has been stalled to promote the newly launched Global Development Initiative, which is aimed at reducing poverty and improving public health in developing countries. Former Hungary coach to lead China’s short-track speedskaters at training camp An analysis published by US magazine The Diplomat argued that the Global Development Initiative is simply the belt and road scheme “in disguise”. But Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted in November that Beijing might resume the Belt and Road Forum in 2023, which had been suspended since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. “China and the EU are ultimately partners rather than rivals, we believe that Hungary will continue to play a constructive role in promoting China-EU relations,” Wang said, while stressing the “important results” of cooperation between China and central and Eastern European countries. Szijjarto, who met Wang in China in 2021, praised the China-Hungary partnership, congratulated Beijing on its successful 20th national congress, and added that Hungary is willing to enhance mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields. Hungary PM says Russia sanctions left European economy ‘gasping for air’ Beijing and Budapest have enjoyed stable relations amid global tensions, with Chinese exports to Hungary exceeding US$10 billion and Hungarian exports to China nearing US$2.5 billion in 2021, according to a UN database. China is Hungary’s second-largest trading partner, after Germany. A July survey by the Budapest-based Central and Eastern European Centre for Asian Studies found that a growing number of Hungarians support ties with China, with just over half of the respondents feeling optimistic about growing Chinese influence in their country, and 40 per cent viewing China as a helpful entity.