An incident involving a scuffle between a pro-democracy protester (C) and Chinese consulate staff in Manchester, UK, as a British police officer attempts to intervene, during a demonstration in October. Photo: The Chaser News via AFP
China removes 6 staff from UK over Manchester consulate incident, including consul general
- British foreign minister said Beijing removed officials, including their boss, after police asked to interview them over treatment of a protester in October
- Investigation had been under way into alleged assault of a man dragged inside consulate grounds and beaten during demonstration against President Xi Jinping
