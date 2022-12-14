An incident involving a scuffle between a pro-democracy protester (C) and Chinese consulate staff in Manchester, UK, as a British police officer attempts to intervene, during a demonstration in October. Photo: The Chaser News via AFP
Britain
China /  Diplomacy

China removes 6 staff from UK over Manchester consulate incident, including consul general

  • British foreign minister said Beijing removed officials, including their boss, after police asked to interview them over treatment of a protester in October
  • Investigation had been under way into alleged assault of a man dragged inside consulate grounds and beaten during demonstration against President Xi Jinping

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:27pm, 14 Dec, 2022

