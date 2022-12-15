Discontent over local government failures in implementing China’s zero-Covid policy was fuelled by anti-China forces, Beijng’s envoy in France said. Photo: Reuters
Diplomat blames ‘foreign forces’ for boosting China’s Covid-19 protests
- Beijing’s envoy to France says protesters’ anger at local government failures was taken advantage of by those who want to ‘destroy’ China
- Lu Shaye was speaking to journalists in the first public comments on the disturbances in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and other cities
