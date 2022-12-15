China’s ambassador to France Lu Shaye says China and Russia are sovereign states entitled to cooperate in all fields. Photo: Twitter
China-Russia relations may have ‘no limits’ but Beijing envoy Lu Shaye says weapons not included
- China’s ambassador to France says Ukraine conflict could have been resolved with negotiation
- Lu says Beijing has no deadline for reunification but will ‘use all means to prevent Taiwan’s independence’
