US consulates in China cut services as Covid-19 wave sweeps country

US consulates in China have suspended most of their services because of the Covid-19 surge across the country. The US embassy in Beijing and consulate in Shanghai have limited their services to passport and emergency consular services. Consulates in Guangzhou, Shenyang and Wuhan will only offer emergency consular services until further notice, the US Mission to China announced on its WeChat account on Thursday evening. The announcement said the suspension was because of the “operational impacts caused by the surge of Covid-19 infections across China”. Visa services have been halted except for a few previously scheduled services in Shanghai. Regular visa appointments at all locations have been cancelled, and applicants must reschedule their appointments, it said. China has seen an unprecedented wave of infections since the country made a sudden U-turn from its zero-Covid policy last week. With lockdowns lifted, testing posts removed and public venues reopened, China’s population is now exposed to the coronavirus after years of being shielded. Major cities including Beijing and Shanghai have witnessed an explosion of cases, with many businesses and institutions reporting staff shortages as employees take sick leave. But the exact number of cases is uncertain now that compulsory mass testing has been called off. People with asymptomatic and mild cases have been encouraged to quarantine at home, and rapid antigen test kits and medication are in high demand. Lack of road map for China’s coronavirus U-turn sparks confusion China’s public health infrastructure is expected to come under pressure. An official said last week that China has 10 intensive care unit (ICU) beds per 100,000 people compared to nearly 35 in the US. German ambassador to China Patricia Flor on Thursday expressed concerns over medical capacity in the country and warned of further disruptions, saying the unexpected policy pivot left people mentally unprepared for the situation. In an earlier forecast based on Chinese vaccination rates in March, scientists from Fudan University estimated that Omicron variants would cause 1.6 million deaths if Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. Second boosters drive for high-risk groups in China after zero-Covid shift British health risk analysis firm Airfinity estimated that up to 2.1 million lives would be at risk because of low vaccination and booster rates among the elderly. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington also expected “a major death toll among the 80-plus population in China”. The vaccination rate among elderly Chinese is low. Only 68.7 per cent of people over 60 have had three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, only 76.6 per cent of those aged 80 and above have received at least one shot, and only 40 per cent have received a booster dose.