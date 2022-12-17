Former PLA officer Zhou Bo, now a senior fellow at a Beijing-based think tank, says China is keen to see Europe avoid being trapped into taking sides between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Minnie Chan
China has no interest in being ‘world’s policeman’, ex-PLA colonel tells Europe
- Chatham House workshop in London is told Europe has nothing to fear from Chinese military expansion
- Zhou Bo’s visit to Britain is part of a gradual resumption of exchanges between Chinese, European and US think tanks
